First Solar (FSLR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Solar earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the solar cell manufacturer an impact score of 45.6592253526918 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $70.98. 1,088,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The company has a market cap of $7,470.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08. First Solar has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $76.61.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.93 million. First Solar had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. analysts expect that First Solar will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSLR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Vetr downgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.52 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.53.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 20,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $1,314,678.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,024,712.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 15,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $1,038,070.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,059.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,761 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,103. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc is a provider of photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin-film semiconductor technology. The Company also develops, designs, constructs and sells PV solar power systems that primarily use the modules it manufactures.

