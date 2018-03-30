First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Apogee Enterprises worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sara L. Hays sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $101,330.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

APOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apogee Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $43.35. The company had a trading volume of 212,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $59.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1,222.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Apogee Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates through four segments: Architectural Glass, Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Glass segment fabricates coated and high-performance glass used in customized windows and wall systems comprising the outside skin of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

