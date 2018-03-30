First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,229 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Fabrinet worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

In other news, insider David T. Mitchell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $1,201,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,152.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Mitchell sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $258,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,931.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,442 shares of company stock valued at $7,130,099 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Northland Securities set a $37.00 price target on Fabrinet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of Fabrinet stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $31.38. 433,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,857. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $47.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,133.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $337.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Fabrinet announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/first-trust-advisors-lp-has-1-63-million-position-in-fabrinet-fn-updated.html.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices and sensors. The Company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, complex printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and test.

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.