First Trust Advisors LP Has $657,000 Stake in CSW Industrials Inc (CSWI)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of CSW Industrials worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 575.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 964,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,779,000 after acquiring an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 966,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.55 and a beta of 1.24. CSW Industrials Inc has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $50.00.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.04 million. CSW Industrials had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.16%. CSW Industrials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $60.00 price target on shares of CSW Industrials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other CSW Industrials news, Chairman Joseph B. Armes sold 4,250 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $195,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc (CSWI) is a diversified industrial growth company. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial Products; Coatings, Sealants & Adhesives, and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment consists of specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

