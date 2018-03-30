First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.65 Million Holdings in TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of TiVo worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of TiVo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 292,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of TiVo by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 235,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TiVo by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TiVo by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of TiVo by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 54,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

TIVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on TiVo from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on TiVo in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIVO traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,030. TiVo Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $1,660.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.54.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $214.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.24 million. TiVo had a negative net margin of 4.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. equities research analysts predict that TiVo Corp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. TiVo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -225.00%.

TiVo Profile

TiVo Corporation is engaged in offering media and entertainment products. The Company operates through two segments: Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Company’s Product segment includes a suite of component technologies that can be integrated into media service provider internally developed platforms or deployed as an integrated TiVo solution.

