FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,037 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of FTI Consulting worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Catherine M. Freeman sold 6,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $294,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. FTI Consulting currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

FCN stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.41. 273,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,739. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $50.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1,799.24, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.25.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FTI Consulting, Inc is a business advisory company. The Company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology and Strategic Communications. The Company provides advice and services, such as restructuring (including bankruptcy), capital formation and indebtedness, interim business management, performance improvements, forensic accounting and litigation matters, international arbitrations, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), antitrust and competition matters, securities litigation, electronic discovery (or e-discovery), management and retrieval of electronically stored information (ESI), reputation management and strategic communications.

