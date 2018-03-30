First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,382 Shares of Stifel (SF)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Stifel (NYSE:SF) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Stifel were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stifel by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,061,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,684,000 after buying an additional 257,689 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Stifel by 1,010.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,373,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,418,000 after buying an additional 1,249,556 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Stifel by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,265,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,395,000 after buying an additional 89,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Stifel by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 969,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,841,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stifel by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,099,000 after buying an additional 30,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $59.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stifel has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $68.76. The firm has a market cap of $4,102.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Stifel (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.55. Stifel had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $804.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Stifel will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Stifel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.43%.

In other Stifel news, Vice Chairman Ben A. Plotkin sold 9,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $570,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Stifel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stifel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Nomura upped their price target on Stifel from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo upped their price target on Stifel from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded Stifel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Stifel Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. Its principal subsidiary is Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, a retail and institutional wealth management and investment banking firm. It operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment consists of the Private Client Group and Stifel Bank businesses.

