First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,841 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Medidata Solutions were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Medidata Solutions by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDSO traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $62.81. 532,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,938. The company has a market capitalization of $3,702.67, a PE ratio of 71.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.56. Medidata Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.14 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.65 million. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Medidata Solutions Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo raised Medidata Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Medidata Solutions in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Medidata Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Medidata Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medidata Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

In related news, CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 2,000 shares of Medidata Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,527.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarek Sherif sold 26,836 shares of Medidata Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,885,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,836 shares of company stock worth $2,495,689 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Medidata Solutions Company Profile

Medidata Solutions Inc (Medidata) is a provider of cloud-based solutions for life sciences. The Company provides cloud-based solutions for clinical research in life sciences, offering platform technology that focuses on the clinical development. The Company’s plan study addresses three areas to ensure optimal study design, grant development and negotiation, and investigator payments.

