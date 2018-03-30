First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 88.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 248,145 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Fluor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 26,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 440 Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. 440 Investment Group LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 20,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $57.22. 1,137,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,928. The company has a market capitalization of $7,813.82, a PE ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 0.98%. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Fluor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.76%.

In other news, EVP Carlos M. Hernandez sold 30,257 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $1,762,470.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce A. Stanski sold 3,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $213,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,218 shares of company stock worth $6,953,603. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Fluor in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Fluor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

