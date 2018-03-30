LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in First Trust DJ Gbl Sel Divd IdxFnd (NYSEARCA:FGD)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust DJ Gbl Sel Divd IdxFnd (NYSEARCA:FGD) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,975 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.42% of First Trust DJ Gbl Sel Divd IdxFnd worth $7,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FGD. WealthShield LLC bought a new position in First Trust DJ Gbl Sel Divd IdxFnd during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Gbl Sel Divd IdxFnd in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Gbl Sel Divd IdxFnd in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust DJ Gbl Sel Divd IdxFnd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust DJ Gbl Sel Divd IdxFnd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Get First Trust DJ Gbl Sel Divd IdxFnd alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FGD traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.60. 61,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,782. First Trust DJ Gbl Sel Divd IdxFnd has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $28.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were paid a $0.1042 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in First Trust DJ Gbl Sel Divd IdxFnd (NYSEARCA:FGD)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/first-trust-dj-gbl-sel-divd-idxfnd-fgd-shares-bought-by-lpl-financial-llc-updated.html.

First Trust DJ Gbl Sel Divd IdxFnd Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust DJ Gbl Sel Divd IdxFnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust DJ Gbl Sel Divd IdxFnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.