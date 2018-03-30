First Trust Exchange Traded AlphaDEX Fund II (FDTS) Position Cut by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in First Trust Exchange Traded AlphaDEX Fund II (NASDAQ:FDTS) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,226 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 6.56% of First Trust Exchange Traded AlphaDEX Fund II worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange Traded AlphaDEX Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,000.

Shares of FDTS stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. First Trust Exchange Traded AlphaDEX Fund II has a 12-month low of $35.48 and a 12-month high of $48.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.

