FIRST TRUST GERMANY ALPHADEX? FUND Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 (FGM)

FIRST TRUST GERMANY ALPHADEX? FUND (BMV:FGM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0017 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of BMV:FGM traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $49.49. FIRST TRUST GERMANY ALPHADEX? FUND has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

