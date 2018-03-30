First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

NYSEARCA FPEI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,593. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $19.49 and a 52 week high of $21.03.

