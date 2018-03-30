First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

FTXN stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,561. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: "First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share" was reported by Macon Daily

