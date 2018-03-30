First Trust Small Cap Core Alphadex Fund (BMV:FYX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0867 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

FYX stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.50. First Trust Small Cap Core Alphadex Fund has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “First Trust Small Cap Core Alphadex Fund (BMV:FYX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/first-trust-small-cap-core-alphadex-fund-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-09-fyx-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core Alphadex Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core Alphadex Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.