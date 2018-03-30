First United (FUNC) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.10

Media stories about First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First United earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the bank an impact score of 45.8356505862415 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

FUNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of First United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of First United from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Shares of First United stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.93, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.35. First United has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.85 million for the quarter. First United had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 7.83%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

About First United

First United Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s primary business is serving as the parent company of First United Bank & Trust (the Bank), First United Statutory Trust I, First United Statutory Trust II and First United Statutory Trust III. It operates through community banking segment.

