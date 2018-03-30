FirstBlood (CRYPTO:1ST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $154,491.00

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One FirstBlood token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Liqui, BigONE and Gatecoin. During the last week, FirstBlood has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. FirstBlood has a market capitalization of $14.79 million and $154,491.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007425 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002758 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00739077 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00016303 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014237 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00035081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00151092 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00033233 BTC.

About FirstBlood

FirstBlood’s launch date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FirstBlood is a decentralized platform where gamers can be rewarded for their gaming skills. Built on Ethereum, the First Blood platform allows users to bet against each other on mainstream games and for the results to be verified and settled automatically via a smart-contract system, eliminating attack vectors, middlemen, and server down time. “

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BigONE, EtherDelta, Gatecoin, Liqui, Bittrex and OKEx. It is not presently possible to purchase FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

