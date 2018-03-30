FirstEnergy (FE) and Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) Head to Head Survey

FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) and Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares FirstEnergy and Pattern Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstEnergy -12.30% 24.02% 3.17% Pattern Energy Group -4.35% 0.34% 0.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FirstEnergy and Pattern Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstEnergy 0 7 7 0 2.50 Pattern Energy Group 0 5 8 0 2.62

FirstEnergy presently has a consensus target price of $35.18, suggesting a potential upside of 3.45%. Pattern Energy Group has a consensus target price of $22.88, suggesting a potential upside of 32.36%. Given Pattern Energy Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pattern Energy Group is more favorable than FirstEnergy.

Dividends

FirstEnergy pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Pattern Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $1.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. FirstEnergy pays out 46.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pattern Energy Group pays out 889.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.8% of FirstEnergy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Pattern Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of FirstEnergy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Pattern Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FirstEnergy and Pattern Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstEnergy $14.02 billion 1.15 -$1.72 billion $3.07 11.08 Pattern Energy Group $411.34 million 4.11 -$17.90 million $0.19 91.00

Pattern Energy Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FirstEnergy. FirstEnergy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pattern Energy Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

FirstEnergy has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pattern Energy Group has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pattern Energy Group beats FirstEnergy on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in holding, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding equity of its principal subsidiaries. Its segments include Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, Competitive Energy Services (CES) and Corporate/Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Regulated Distribution segment distributed electricity through the Company’s 10 utility operating companies, serving approximately six million customers, and purchased power for its provider of last resort (POLR), standard offer service (SOS), standard offer service (SSO) and default service requirements in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland. The Regulated Transmission segment transmits electricity through transmission facilities owned and operated by American Transmission Systems, Incorporated (ATSI) and Trans-Allegheny Interstate Line Company (TrAIL). The CES segment primarily supplies electricity to end use customers through retail and wholesale arrangements.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc. is an independent power company focused on owning and operating power projects. The Company holds interests in over 18 wind power projects located in the United States, Canada and Chile with total capacity of over 2,644 megawatts (MW). Each of its projects has contracted to sell its output pursuant to a power sale agreement. The Company sells its electricity and environmental attributes, including renewable energy credits (RECs), to local utilities under long-term and fixed-price power purchase agreements (PPAs). The Company’s operating projects are Gulf Wind, Texas; Hatchet Ridge, California; St. Joseph, Manitoba; Spring Valley, Nevada; Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico; Ocotillo, California; South Kent, Ontario; El Arrayan, Chile; Panhandle 1, Texas; Panhandle 2, Texas; Grand, Ontario; Post Rock, Kansas; Lost Creek, Missouri; K2, Ontario; Logan’s Gap, Texas, Amazon Wind Farm Fowler Ridge, Indiana, and Armow Wind power facility in Ontario, Canada.

