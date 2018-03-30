FirstEnergy (FE) Bonds Drop 0.8% During Trading

An issue of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) debt fell 0.8% against its face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 6.8% coupon and will mature on August 15, 2039. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $32.50 and were trading at $33.00 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its stock price.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on FirstEnergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

Shares of NYSE FE traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,424,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164,179. The company has a market cap of $16,174.81, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $35.22.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a positive return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,141,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,010,000 after buying an additional 157,963 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in FirstEnergy by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 701,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 100,303 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in holding, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding equity of its principal subsidiaries. Its segments include Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, Competitive Energy Services (CES) and Corporate/Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Regulated Distribution segment distributed electricity through the Company’s 10 utility operating companies, serving approximately six million customers, and purchased power for its provider of last resort (POLR), standard offer service (SOS), standard offer service (SSO) and default service requirements in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland.

