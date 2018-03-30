Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) Trading Up 5.7%

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) shares were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.37 and last traded at $17.18. Approximately 555,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 566,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FPRX shares. Nomura lowered their target price on Five Prime Therapeutics from $94.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Five Prime Therapeutics from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five Prime Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.25. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a negative net margin of 380.23%. The business had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 million. analysts predict that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing protein therapeutics. The Company’s product candidates include Cabiralizumab (FPA008), which is an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1 receptor, that it is studying in clinical trials as a monotherapy in pigmented villonodular synovitis, and in multiple cancers in combination with programmed-death 1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, Opdivo; FPA144, which is an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, that it is initially developing to treat patients with gastric (stomach) cancer and is in a Phase I clinical trial, and FP-1039, which is a fusion protein that traps and neutralizes cancer-promoting fibroblast growth factors, involved in cancer cell proliferation and new blood vessel formation and is in Phase Ib clinical development to treat patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma.

