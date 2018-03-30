Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Bought by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 209.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,874,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,635 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,788,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 774.0% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 874,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,757,000 after purchasing an additional 774,013 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2,548.7% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 313,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 302,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,420.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 304,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 284,049 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMSI shares. BidaskClub raised Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barrington Research upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $1.64 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.42.

MMSI stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,543. The company has a market cap of $2,221.80, a P/E ratio of 79.56, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.73. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $49.50.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.62 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of disposable medical devices used in a range of interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic medical procedures. The Company operates in two segments: cardiovascular and endoscopy. The cardiovascular segment consists of cardiology and radiology devices, which assist in diagnosing and treating coronary arterial disease, peripheral vascular disease and other non-vascular diseases, and includes embolotherapeutic, cardiac rhythm management (CRM), electrophysiology (EP), and interventional oncology and spine devices.

