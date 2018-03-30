FlorinCoin (FLO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $45,709.00

FlorinCoin (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. In the last seven days, FlorinCoin has traded down 29.2% against the dollar. One FlorinCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0634 or 0.00000938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Poloniex. FlorinCoin has a total market cap of $9.06 million and approximately $45,709.00 worth of FlorinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Auroracoin (AUR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015014 BTC.

GeoCoin (GEO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00021993 BTC.

FedoraCoin (TIPS) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00052899 BTC.

Fastcoin (FST) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Tychocoin (TYCHO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FlorinCoin Coin Profile

FLO is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2013. FlorinCoin’s total supply is 143,065,428 coins. FlorinCoin’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlorinCoin is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FlorinCoin is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FlorinCoin Coin Trading

FlorinCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Poloniex. It is not currently possible to buy FlorinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlorinCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlorinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

