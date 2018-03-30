Flowers Foods (FLO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ Q1 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FLO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Flowers Foods from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Flowers Foods to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued a hold rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowers Foods presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.71.

NYSE:FLO opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $4,507.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.81. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $873.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.34 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 15.17%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

In other news, insider David M. Roach sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $221,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,279.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 208,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of packaged bakery products. The Company operates in two segments: direct-store-delivery segment (DSD Segment) and warehouse delivery segment (Warehouse Segment). The DSD segment produces fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas and snack cakes sold primarily by a network of independent distributors to retail and foodservice customers in the areas of the United States: East, South, Southwest, California, and select markets in the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, Nevada, and Colorado.

