Flowers Foods (FLO) Sets New 1-Year High and Low at $21.95

Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.95 and last traded at $21.86, with a volume of 1394700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

FLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Flowers Foods to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4,603.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $873.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 76.40%.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider David M. Roach sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $221,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,279.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.9% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 344,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 28,076 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 388,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 673,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,677,000 after acquiring an additional 45,909 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 11.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/flowers-foods-flo-sets-new-1-year-high-and-low-at-21-95.html.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of packaged bakery products. The Company operates in two segments: direct-store-delivery segment (DSD Segment) and warehouse delivery segment (Warehouse Segment). The DSD segment produces fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas and snack cakes sold primarily by a network of independent distributors to retail and foodservice customers in the areas of the United States: East, South, Southwest, California, and select markets in the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, Nevada, and Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.