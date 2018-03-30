Fluidigm Co. (FLDM) Position Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 167.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,570 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Fluidigm worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLDM. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in Fluidigm by 336.9% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 23,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 17,855 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 9.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,557 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLDM stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.84. 172,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,279. Fluidigm Co. has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $230.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.97.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 118.56% and a negative net margin of 59.38%. The firm had revenue of $27.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Fluidigm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluidigm news, insider Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. acquired 21,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $122,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 716,396 shares of company stock worth $4,457,414. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLDM shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.10 price objective on shares of Fluidigm in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures and markets technologies and life science tools focused on the exploration and analysis of single cells, as well as the industrial application of genomics, based upon the Company’s core microfluidics and mass cytometry technologies. The Company operates in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of life science tools for the life science and Ag-Bio industries segment.

