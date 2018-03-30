Flycoin Price Down 26.9% This Week (CRYPTO:FLY)

Flycoin (CURRENCY:FLY) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Flycoin has a market capitalization of $454,385.00 and $0.00 worth of Flycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flycoin has traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar. One Flycoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.16 or 0.00026694 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000517 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded 127.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Speedcash (SCS) traded 58.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009370 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000324 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Flycoin Coin Profile

Flycoin (FLY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 6th, 2016. Flycoin’s total supply is 210,806 coins.

Buying and Selling Flycoin

Flycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy Flycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flycoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

