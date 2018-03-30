FMC (FMC) Shares Gap Up to $73.11

Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $71.00, but opened at $73.11. FMC shares last traded at $76.57, with a volume of 3012000 shares.

FMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price objective on FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.37.

The stock has a market cap of $10,285.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.57 million. FMC had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

In other FMC news, insider Mark Douglas sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $903,018.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,952.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 647.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,526,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,522,000 after buying an additional 1,322,470 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 225.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 844,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,920,000 after buying an additional 585,130 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,445,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,842,000 after buying an additional 485,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,261,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $876,668,000 after buying an additional 308,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of FMC by 3,067.8% during the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 317,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,031,000 after buying an additional 307,243 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation is a diversified chemical company serving agricultural, consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates in three business segments: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. As of December 31, 2016, the FMC Agricultural Solutions segment developed, marketed and sold three classes of crop protection chemicals: insecticides, herbicides and fungicides.

