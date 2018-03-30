ForeScout Technologies (FSCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.78 Million

Equities analysts expect ForeScout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) to announce sales of $55.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ForeScout Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.10 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ForeScout Technologies will report full year sales of $55.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.10 million to $270.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $322.79 million per share, with estimates ranging from $319.85 million to $327.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ForeScout Technologies.

ForeScout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $65.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.38 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on ForeScout Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price target on ForeScout Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS set a $30.00 price target on ForeScout Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSCT. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ForeScout Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of ForeScout Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of ForeScout Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ForeScout Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in ForeScout Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

ForeScout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) opened at $30.41 on Friday. ForeScout Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77.

ForeScout Technologies Company Profile

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

