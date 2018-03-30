FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) Short Interest Update

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,167,804 shares, a growth of 134.2% from the February 28th total of 1,352,794 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,644,804 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FormFactor stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $1,006.72, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $131.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.98 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.46%. research analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Ludwig sold 2,500 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $33,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,887 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,828.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Ludwig sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $587,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,887 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,675.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,460 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 105.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 128.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FORM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of FormFactor in a report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of FormFactor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc is a provider of test and measurement solutions. The Company’s segments include the Probe Cards segment and Systems segment. The Company designs, manufactures and sells multiple product lines, including probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, reliability test systems, and related services.

