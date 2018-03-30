Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 1,434 Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in IBM were worth $10,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in IBM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,513,000. Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in IBM by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 6,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IBM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IBM by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in IBM by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 168,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.43. 3,419,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,602,713. The firm has a market cap of $140,496.53, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. IBM has a 12 month low of $139.13 and a 12 month high of $176.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.03 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that IBM will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.20%.

Several analysts recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price target on IBM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.01.

In related news, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of IBM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $2,010,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of IBM stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

