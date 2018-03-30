Forterra (LON:FORT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Forterra (LON:FORT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th. They presently have a GBX 342 ($4.73) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.84) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.63) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.56) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 348.13 ($4.81).

Get Forterra alerts:

Shares of LON FORT opened at GBX 296 ($4.09) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $594.31 and a PE ratio of 1,286.96. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of GBX 193.50 ($2.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 307.75 ($4.25).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/forterra-fort-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-citigroup-updated.html.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc is a producer of manufactured masonry products. The Company is also a manufacturer of building products for the United Kingdom construction industry. The Company’s segments include Bricks, Blocks and Bespoke Products. The Company’s product range consists of clay bricks, Thermalite blocks, aggregate blocks, Red Bank chimney, roofing and flue systems, precast concrete and flooring products, and Formpave permeable block paving.

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.