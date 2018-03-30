Fortuna (FOTA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $469,812.00

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last seven days, Fortuna has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. Fortuna has a market cap of $18.49 million and $469,812.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fortuna token can currently be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007500 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002748 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00742688 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00016153 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014264 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00035351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00151955 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033158 BTC.

Fortuna Token Profile

Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,888,127 tokens. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1. Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota. Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.top.

Fortuna Token Trading

Fortuna can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is not currently possible to purchase Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

