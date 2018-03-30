Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.00.

NYSE:FSM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.50. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $5.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 718,800 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 287.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 128,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 95,475 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 87,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 56,942 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 529,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 69,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of mineral properties in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine located in the State of Oaxaca in southern Mexico, as well as develops the Lindero gold project situated in northwestern Argentina.

