Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.16

Press coverage about Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fortune Brands Home & Security earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.1458596917556 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

FBHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gabelli upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,911,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,453. The company has a market cap of $8,948.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $57.75 and a fifty-two week high of $73.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments. The Cabinets segment includes custom, semi-custom and stock cabinetry for the kitchen, bath and other parts of the home under brand names, including Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Diamond, Kitchen Classics, Kitchen Craft, Schrock, Omega, Homecrest, Thomasville, StarMark and Ultracraft.

