Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.62.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 325.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1,169.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

FBHS stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,911,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,453. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $57.75 and a one year high of $73.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8,948.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/fortune-brands-home-security-inc-fbhs-given-average-recommendation-of-hold-by-analysts.html.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments. The Cabinets segment includes custom, semi-custom and stock cabinetry for the kitchen, bath and other parts of the home under brand names, including Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Diamond, Kitchen Classics, Kitchen Craft, Schrock, Omega, Homecrest, Thomasville, StarMark and Ultracraft.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.