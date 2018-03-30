Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,813 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.10% of Ventas worth $20,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 1,945.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Ventas by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Ventas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 target price on shares of Ventas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ventas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.92.

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $49.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,605,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,979. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.80 and a twelve month high of $72.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17,973.14, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.14.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The business had revenue of $895.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.92 million. Ventas had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.82%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with its properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net leased properties, senior living operations and office operations. Under its triple-net leased properties segment, the Company invests in and owns seniors housing and healthcare properties throughout the United States and the United Kingdom and leases those properties to healthcare operating companies under triple-net or absolute-net leases that obligate the tenants to pay all property-related expenses.

