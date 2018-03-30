Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 478,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $24,023,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.00% of Orbotech as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORBK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Orbotech by 11.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Orbotech by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,065 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,374,000 after acquiring an additional 27,837 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Orbotech by 9.8% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 66,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orbotech during the third quarter worth $2,292,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Orbotech by 7.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,932,000 after acquiring an additional 30,971 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORBK stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $62.18. 460,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,425. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2,968.04, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71. Orbotech has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $65.75.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Orbotech had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Orbotech will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

ORBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised Orbotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered Orbotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group downgraded shares of Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

Orbotech Company Profile

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software.

