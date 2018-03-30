Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Declares Special Dividend of $3.00

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) announced a special dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous special dividend of $0.50.

Franklin Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years. Franklin Resources has a payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

BEN stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18,818.61, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $47.65.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, operates as Franklin Templeton Investments. It is a global investment management company that provides investment management and related services to retail, institutional and high net-worth clients in jurisdictions around the world.

