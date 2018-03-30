Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 76,866 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $22,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2,272.1% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Valero Energy news, CFO Michael S. Ciskowski sold 251,530 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $23,465,233.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,837,711.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VLO stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.77. 4,173,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,305. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $39,107.13, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $26.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Citigroup raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.65.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) is an independent petroleum refiner and ethanol producer. The Company’s segments include refining, ethanol and Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP). The refining segment includes its refining operations and the associated marketing activities. The ethanol segment includes its ethanol operations and the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations.

