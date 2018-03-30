Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stake in iShares Inc. (EEMA)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Inc. (NASDAQ:EEMA) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.41% of iShares worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 12,598 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in iShares by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 41,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 19,742 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEMA opened at $74.94 on Friday. iShares Inc. has a one year low of $59.04 and a one year high of $81.27.

