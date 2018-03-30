Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stake in JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 565,918 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $24,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 253.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its position in JD.com by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.49. 11,619,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,531,879. JD.com has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $50.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $56,972.80, a P/E ratio of -1,349.22, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.51.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). JD.com had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $110,165.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that JD.com will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of JD.com from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Vetr downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.52 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.91.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. It sells mobile handsets, consumer electronics products, and auto parts and accessories; home appliances; and general merchandise products directly to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications.

