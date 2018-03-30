GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Holdings Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72,800 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.63% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- worth $23,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 717,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,842,000 after acquiring an additional 18,194 shares during the period. Consonance Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 675,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,172,000 after acquiring an additional 73,445 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,863,000 after acquiring an additional 50,780 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,995 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 178,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,555,000 after acquiring an additional 78,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

NASDAQ GWPH traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.67. The company had a trading volume of 185,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,851. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52 week low of $92.65 and a 52 week high of $143.37. The company has a quick ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3,066.36, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 2.63.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.40). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 46.94% and a negative net margin of 1,357.98%. The company had revenue of $7.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. equities research analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target (down previously from $208.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.38.

WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/franklin-resources-inc-sells-72800-shares-of-gw-pharmaceuticals-plc-gwph-updated.html.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics from its cannabinoid product platform in a range of disease areas. The Company’s lead cannabinoid product candidate is Epidiolex, which is a liquid formulation of pure plant-derived cannabidiol (CBD).

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.