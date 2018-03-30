JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($120.99) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRA. Deutsche Bank set a €94.50 ($116.67) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Commerzbank set a €96.00 ($118.52) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($138.27) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS set a €105.00 ($129.63) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €65.00 ($80.25) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €86.09 ($106.28).

Get Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde alerts:

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde stock opened at €80.10 ($98.89) on Monday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 12 month low of €59.33 ($73.25) and a 12 month high of €97.26 ($120.07). The company has a market capitalization of $7,680.00 and a PE ratio of 15.89.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) Given a €98.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/fraport-ag-frankfurt-arprt-svcs-wrldwde-fra-given-a-98-00-price-target-by-jpmorgan-chase-co-analysts.html.

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.