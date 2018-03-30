Fred's, Inc. (FRED) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,802,222 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the February 28th total of 12,277,340 shares. Currently, 30.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,328,123 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on FRED shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fred's in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fred's from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Fred's by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,712,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 64,551 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Fred's by 210.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 27,941 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in Fred's by 147.5% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 43,032 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Inc. lifted its stake in Fred's by 376.7% during the third quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 143,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 113,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FrontFour Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Fred's during the third quarter worth $2,471,000.

FRED stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Fred's has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $104.75, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Fred's announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 3,800,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fred’s, Inc (Fred’s) is engaged in the sale of general merchandise through its retail discount stores and full service pharmacies. The Company sells general merchandise to its over 20 franchisees. The Company has approximately 660 retail stores, over 370 pharmacies, and approximately three specialty pharmacy facilities located in over 15 states mainly in the Southeastern United States.

