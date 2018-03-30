Freehold Royalties Ltd (FRU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Freehold Royalties Ltd (TSE:FRU) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of TSE:FRU traded up C$0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting C$12.35. 114,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,182. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$11.71 and a 52 week high of C$16.41.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. Freehold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of C$38.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.90 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised Freehold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.94.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the development and production of oil and natural gas, predominantly in western Canada. The Company’s primary focus is acquiring and managing oil and natural gas royalties. The Company manages a non-government portfolio of oil and natural gas royalties in Canada.

