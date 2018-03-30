Frontera Energy (FEC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Eight Capital

Eight Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) in a report issued on Tuesday. Eight Capital currently has a C$52.50 price objective on the stock.

TSE:FEC opened at C$36.01 on Tuesday. Frontera Energy has a 12-month low of C$31.00 and a 12-month high of C$46.93.

In other Frontera Energy news, insider Catalyst Capital Group Inc. acquired 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$35.89 per share, with a total value of C$3,409,550.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 96,000 shares of company stock worth $3,453,564 in the last ninety days.

