Frontera Energy (FEC) Insider Catalyst Capital Group Inc. Buys 95,000 Shares

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) insider Catalyst Capital Group Inc. bought 95,000 shares of Frontera Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$35.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,409,550.00.

Catalyst Capital Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 2nd, Catalyst Capital Group Inc. bought 100 shares of Frontera Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$44.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,401.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Catalyst Capital Group Inc. bought 300 shares of Frontera Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$43.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,062.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Catalyst Capital Group Inc. bought 400 shares of Frontera Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$45.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,052.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Catalyst Capital Group Inc. bought 100 shares of Frontera Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$43.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,300.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Catalyst Capital Group Inc. bought 100 shares of Frontera Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$41.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,199.00.

TSE:FEC traded up C$0.21 on Friday, reaching C$36.01. The stock had a trading volume of 92,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,388. Frontera Energy has a 12-month low of C$31.00 and a 12-month high of C$46.93.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FEC shares. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.50 target price on shares of Frontera Energy in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Frontera Energy from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday.

