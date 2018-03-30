Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FPE) a €40.00 Price Target

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been given a €40.00 ($49.38) target price by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 3.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($56.79) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS set a €53.50 ($66.05) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Commerzbank set a €48.00 ($59.26) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($61.73) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($59.26) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €45.18 ($55.77).

FRA:FPE opened at €41.35 ($51.05) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6,240.00 and a PE ratio of 21.65. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($46.17) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($55.31).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, distribution, and sale of lubricants and related specialties worldwide. Its automotive lubricants product group includes engine oils, gear oils, shock absorber oils, motorcycle lubricants, lubricants for agricultural machinery, and service fluids; industrial lubricants and specialties product group primarily comprises metal-working fluids, corrosion preventatives, hydraulic and gear oils, greases, and other specialties; and other products group consists of toll blending, chemical process management, and trade activities.

