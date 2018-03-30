Fujinto (CRYPTO:NTO) Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

Fujinto (CURRENCY:NTO) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Fujinto token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Fujinto has traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fujinto has a market capitalization of $231,505.00 and approximately $2,920.00 worth of Fujinto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fujinto alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007425 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002758 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00739077 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00016303 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014237 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00035081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00151092 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00033233 BTC.

Fujinto Profile

Fujinto’s genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Fujinto’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,802,448 tokens. Fujinto’s official website is fujinto.io. Fujinto’s official Twitter account is @FUJINTO_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fujinto Token Trading

Fujinto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Fujinto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fujinto must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fujinto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Fujinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.