FUNCoin (FUNC) 1-Day Volume Tops $221.00

FUNCoin (CURRENCY:FUNC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last seven days, FUNCoin has traded 38.7% lower against the dollar. One FUNCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and OpenLedger DEX. FUNCoin has a market cap of $164,129.00 and approximately $221.00 worth of FUNCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.91 or 0.04549550 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004187 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00001290 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00013769 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ColossusCoinXT (COLX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007125 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

FUNCoin Token Profile

FUNCoin (CRYPTO:FUNC) is a token. FUNCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,848,581 tokens. FUNCoin’s official Twitter account is @FunCoinCrypto. FUNCoin’s official website is www.funcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FunCoin is a Bitshares-based asset that is to be used in various gaming projects, their promotional activities as well as for further development. FUNC's circulation is 100.000.000 tokens. “

FUNCoin Token Trading

FUNCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Livecoin. It is not possible to purchase FUNCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

